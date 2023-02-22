KARACHI: The current account deficit (CAD) shrank 90 per cent year-on-year in January on the back of a sharp decline in imports. The State Bank’s latest data, released on Monday, shows the CAD fell to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD shrinks 90pc in January - February 22, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Acceptance above 100 DMA favours bulls, FOMC minutes awaited - February 22, 2023
- CAD CAM Software Market Booming With Rising Demands and Massive Opportunities, 2023 – 2028 - February 22, 2023