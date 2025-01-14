VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the “Company” or “Calibre”), a leading mid-tier gold producer, is pleased to announce the release of its 2024 Responsible Gold Mining Principles (“RGMP”) Conformance Report. This achievement marks the Company’s fourth consecutive year of compliance with the World Gold Council’s RGMPs, reflecting Calibre’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, transparency, and ethical mining practices.

Key Highlights from Calibre’s 2024 RGMP Conformance Report:

Four Years of Unwavering Commitment: Calibre has demonstrated consistent leadership in integrating the RGMPs across its operations. This sustained effort reflects the Company’s robust social management systems, thorough risk assessments, proactive stakeholder engagement strategies, and comprehensive human rights due diligence. These achievements continue to set a high standard for best practices in the industry.

Calibre has demonstrated consistent leadership in integrating the RGMPs across its operations. This sustained effort reflects the Company’s robust social management systems, thorough risk assessments, proactive stakeholder engagement strategies, and comprehensive human rights due diligence. These achievements continue to set a high standard for best practices in the industry. Conflict-Free Gold Standard Readiness: Calibre successfully completed a readiness review, reinforcing its commitment to producing conflict-free gold. This milestone demonstrates the Company’s dedication to responsible sourcing and supply chain integrity, bolstering stakeholder confidence.

Calibre successfully completed a readiness review, reinforcing its commitment to producing conflict-free gold. This milestone demonstrates the Company’s dedication to responsible sourcing and supply chain integrity, bolstering stakeholder confidence. Externally Verified ESG Commitment: Calibre’s adherence to the RGMPs has been independently externally assured, further affirming the Company’s dedication to leading standards of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance across all operations.

Calibre’s adherence to the RGMPs has been independently externally assured, further affirming the Company’s dedication to leading standards of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance across all operations. Continuous Improvement and Accountability: The Company’s action plans, which address gaps identified in previous assessments, demonstrate Calibre’s commitment to continuous improvement, ensuring alignment with global best practices.

Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: “Calibre’s commitment to responsible mining is integral to our sustainability strategy. Achieving RGMP conformance for the fourth consecutive year and advancing toward the Conflict-Free Gold Standard reinforces our steadfast dedication to transparency, ethical practices and sustainable development. As a proud member of the World Gold Council, we strive to set benchmarks in responsible mining and create lasting value for all stakeholders.

Our dedication to responsible mining has earned recognition from global rating agencies. Notably, the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ESG Rating recently upgraded Calibre from ‘BBB’ to ‘A’ reflecting our progress and commitment to sustainability. Since our initial rating of ‘BB’ in 2021, we have demonstrated consistent improvement, and this upward trajectory underscores the team’s commitment and efforts to incorporate sustainability into our operations. Sustainability is a journey, and we are confident that our continued focus on improvement will drive further enhancements over time. While we celebrate these milestones, we remain focused on the continuous improvement of our practices, guided by insights from our recent assurance process.”

The 2024 RGMP Conformance Report and accompanying Assurance Letter are available here and on the Company’s website at www.calibremining.com, where additional details on Calibre’s sustainability initiatives can also be found. Publication of this report is part of Calibre’s broader sustainability strategy, which prioritizes environmental stewardship, community engagement, and governance excellence.

About Calibre

Calibre (TSX:CXB) is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities, Calibre will unlock significant value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Darren Hall”

Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King

SVP Corporate Development & IR

T: 604.628.1012

E: calibre@calibremining.com

W: www.calibremining.com

Calibre’s head office is located at Suite 1560, 200 Burrard St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3L6.

X / Facebook / LinkedIn / YouTube

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are identified by words such as “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “project”, “target”, “potential”, “schedule”, “forecast”, “budget”, “estimate”, “assume”, “intend”, “strategy”, “goal”, “objective”, “possible” or “believe” and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, “should” or “might” occur. Forward- looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Calibre’s control. For a listing of risk factors applicable to the Company, please refer to Calibre’s annual information form (“AIF”) for the year ended December 31, 2023, its management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other disclosure documents of the Company filed on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Calibre’s forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. Calibre does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.