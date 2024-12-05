Summit organizers are collaborating with ARCHES to extend programming over two days June 3-4, 2025 in Sacramento, focusing on implementing climate incentives and sustainable solutions for cleaner air

California Hydrogen Leadership Summit Registration is now open for the 4th annual California Hydrogen Leadership Summit, June 3-4, 2025 in Sacramento where a diverse range of industry-led keynote speakers and panels will present ideas how the state can help advance hydrogen and climate-related projects that enhance energy resilience and foster sustainable economic development.

Sacramento, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The California Hydrogen Leadership Summit, the state’s largest gathering of lawmakers and hydrogen industry leaders to advance the state’s hydrogen economy, for the first time is expanding its annual symposium to two days, June 3-4, 2025 at the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel. The Summit program will feature the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES), California’s hydrogen hub focused on sustainability, advancing the production, distribution, and use of renewable hydrogen to support California’s transition to a zero-carbon economy.

Registration is now open for the 4th annual Summit where a diverse range of industry-led keynote speakers and panels will present ideas how the state can help advance hydrogen and climate-related projects that enhance energy resilience and foster sustainable economic development. To register, visit www.cahydrogenleadershipsummit.com/register.

“The California Hydrogen Leadership Summit brings lawmakers and industry leaders together to discuss the policies that can help drive the hydrogen economy and new clean energy jobs,” said Katrina Fritz, President & CEO of the California Hydrogen Business Council and co-organizer of the Summit. “We look forward to exploring how the state and federal government can effectively develop policies, programs, and incentives for hydrogen projects that generate widespread opportunities.”

Areas of interest at the 2025 California Hydrogen Leadership Summit include:

Exploring Optimal Policies for the Future for Hydrogen: Align state and federal policies to promote achievable objectives and cohesive standards that will result in impactful investments.

Thinking Globally, Acting Locally for Hydrogen Policy: Leverage holistic state strategies to drive adoption that will support local priorities and provide replicable models for hydrogen development.

Advancing a Hydrogen Economy with Community Benefits: Mitigate local impacts and concerns, drive benefits and ensure communities and workforce benefit from the hydrogen transition.

ARCHES, one of seven Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program (H2Hubs), will highlight the projects it is supporting to create a robust and sustainable hydrogen market in California and beyond. These efforts are centered on ensuring that the state’s investments are equitably distributed throughout California’s most impacted communities.

“Our mission is to bring meaningful benefits to California communities through sustainable hydrogen projects that enhance air quality, drive decarbonization, and strengthen energy resilience,” said Angelina Galiteva, CEO of ARCHES. “With ARCHES initiatives, we are creating good paying jobs and ensuring that local communities share in the economic and environmental advantages of this transformative energy source.”

The Summit brings together policymakers, public agencies, business leaders, and stakeholders from the hydrogen, bioenergy, solar, wind, fuel cell, utilities, and transportation industries, as well as other participants, to educate California lawmakers about how they can help accelerate and maximize the economic and environmental benefits of hydrogen. Set for June 3-4, 2025 in Sacramento, the Summit is expected to assemble 500+ attendees from across the public and private sectors. The policy event is co-produced by the California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) and TRC, who together have 50+ years of experience advocating for hydrogen and organizing clean energy conferences. Presenting Sponsors for the 2025 California Hydrogen Leadership Summit include Sierra Energy/Sierra Northern Railway, Caltrol/Emerson, and SoCalGas.

To register or learn more, visit www.CAhydrogenleadershipsummit.com.

About the California Hydrogen Leadership Summit Organizers

The California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) is the state’s largest and most diverse hydrogen trade association comprised of over 110 organizations involved in the business of hydrogen united to commercialize hydrogen in all market sectors to achieve California’s climate, air quality, and decarbonization goals. www.californiahydrogen.org

TRC is a global leader providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of the energy transition. With more than 55 years of proven expertise, our tested practitioners deliver innovative resolutions to the toughest challenges facing our critical infrastructure. www.trccompanies.com

