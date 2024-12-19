CallTower Transforms Workplace Communication with Cutting-Edge Real-Time Analytics and Microsoft Teams Integration

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, BOSTON, MA, LONDON, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom, proudly announces the launch of its newest product offering, CallTower Analytics Collaboration for Microsoft Teams. This innovative tool empowers organizations to transform workplace collaboration by providing deep insights into communication patterns, employee wellbeing, and overall productivity.

CallTower Analytics Collaboration integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Teams, delivering four robust analytics modules: Chat Analytics, Meeting Analytics, Employee Wellbeing, and Reporting. Each module is designed to enable organizations to make data-driven decisions that enhance efficiency, foster better communication, and support employee wellness.

Key Features of CallTower Analytics Collaboration:

Chat Analytics : Gain insights into communication trends, including chat volume, response times, sentiment analysis, and interaction patterns.

: Gain insights into communication trends, including chat volume, response times, sentiment analysis, and interaction patterns. Meeting Analytics : Track meeting habits, attendance, and engagement to optimize virtual meeting efficiency.

: Track meeting habits, attendance, and engagement to optimize virtual meeting efficiency. Employee Wellbeing : Monitor potential burnout risks, back-to-back meetings, and out-of-hours work to promote a healthier work-life balance.

: Monitor potential burnout risks, back-to-back meetings, and out-of-hours work to promote a healthier work-life balance. Reporting: Create detailed, customizable reports with real-time data to drive informed decision-making.

“With CallTower Analytics Collaboration, we’re providing businesses with an essential tool to leverage data effectively within their communication environments. By delivering actionable insights, we enable organizations to foster collaboration, improve employee wellbeing, and enhance operational performance,” said William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer at CallTower. “This product represents a significant step forward in how we support our customers’ success in the modern workplace.”

CallTower Analytics for Calling, was introduced in July 2024. This powerful tool delivers real-time call analytics and invaluable insights tailored specifically for Microsoft Teams Operator Connect. By empowering organizations with actionable data and detailed reporting.

CallTower Analytics for Collaboration and Calling enhances decision-making, streamlines communication workflows, and ensures users unlock the full potential of their Microsoft Teams environments. This launch marks a significant step forward in optimizing business communication strategies.

About CallTower

Transforming how we connect across the globe! Dive into the future of global communication with CallTower, where the forefront of innovation meets the vast expanse of connectivity. CallTower is revolutionizing communications through cutting-edge technology. CallTower delivers seamless MS Teams, Zoom, and Webex voice solutions elevated by the integration of AI technology, comprehensive contact center solutions and one-click failover, marking a significant milestone in the communication landscape.

Since its establishment in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class cloud communications (unified communications, contact center and collaboration) solutions provider, catering to the needs of expanding businesses globally. CallTower offers and supports cutting-edge solutions such as Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, Zoom (BYOB), and a range of contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information about CallTower and its award-winning services, please contact marketing@calltower.com.

CONTACT: Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444 marketing@calltower.com