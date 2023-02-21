Canadian Banc Corp – Class A (TSX:BK:CA) declares CAD 0.1704/share monthly dividend, 2.8% increase from prior dividend of CAD 0.1658. Payable March 10; for shareholders of record Feb. 28; ex-div Feb.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Banc Corp – Class A declares CAD 0.1704 dividend - February 21, 2023
- Income Financial Trust declares CAD 0.0994 dividend - February 21, 2023
- USD/CAD spikes to 1.3500 mark on softer Canadian consumer inflation figures - February 21, 2023