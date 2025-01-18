Canadian stocks extended their recent upward trajectory by experiencing a significant surge in Friday’s trading session. The S&P/TSX Composite Index made a robust ascent during morning trades and maintained its positive momentum throughout the day. It climbed 221.72 points, or 0.9%, to close at 25,067.92, marking its fourth consecutive day of gains.

The continued strength on Bay Street was bolstered by renewed optimism regarding U.S. interest rates, sparked by recent inflation data. Further fueling this optimism, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller mentioned in an interview with CNBC that the central bank might implement multiple interest rate cuts this year if inflation decreases as anticipated.

Notably, interest rate-sensitive utility stocks recorded some of the day’s most impressive performances, with the S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index leaping by 1.4%. Energy, industrial, and financial stocks also exhibited significant strength, advancing alongside most other major sectors.

