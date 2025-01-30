imagePROGRAF PRO-310 Professional Inkjet Printer The imagePROGRAF PRO-310 Professional Inkjet Printer- a 13-inch device for professional and prosumer photographers.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the launch of the imagePROGRAF PRO-310 Professional Inkjet Printer, a 13-inch device for professional and prosumer photographers, students, and others looking for a home printer that can generate excellent color reproduction while possessing longevity and durability.

The imagePROGRAF PRO-310, designed to provide superior light resistance for long-term preservation of high-quality printed works, adopts the newly developed pigment ink, “LUCIA PRO II”1 – featuring 10 colors – to help meet the needs of professional photographers who want to print high-quality photos while preserving the appeal of their work for the future.

“The PRO-310 is designed to assist our customers achieve vivid colors while offering easy and efficient output, and we are excited to deliver the ability for users to make professional-looking prints and layouts to help meet their dynamic needs and continue to deliver exceptional results.” said Shuji “Steve” Suda, vice president of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Designed for excellent color reproduction

The Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-310 adopts a newly developed LUCIA PRO II1 pigment ink system designed to help improve the image quality from previous models while also enhancing resistance to light. Improved black density on art paper was achieved by changing the formulation and material of matte black ink. The reformulated Chroma Optimizer is designed to give the surface a clear coat of transparent ink that helps suppress bronze phenomena and helps reduce uneven glossiness.

Improved longevity and durability

The pigment ink, “LUCIA PRO II,” adds wax to ink to help provide scratch resistance, designed to make it easier to handle in framing, packaging, transportation, display, and other situations where the print could be easily damaged, while allowing for long-term appreciation and preservation.

For efficiency, a nozzle recovery system works to help ensure that is a clog is detected in one nozzle, other will automatically compensate, contributing to the reduction in the frequency of head cleanings while working to prevent print waste due to banding.

A built-in skew correction mechanism straightens paper fed diagonally from the top tray or manual feed tray, working to reducing printing errors by stabilizing output for thick paper and other paper types.

Canon is proud to announce the imagePROGRAF PRO-310 has registered for EPEAT Gold designation as a product, which, if awarded, would show that it has met EPEAT’s most demanding set of criteria for sustainability leadership in electronics2. The new model contributes to Canon’s commitment to sustainability by eliminating the use of polystyrene foam in product packing in favor of recyclable corrugated cardboard.

Availability and Pricing

The Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-310 is scheduled to be available February 2025 for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $899.99

For more information, visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the Top Ten overall in U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Actual prices set by dealer and may vary. Specifications and availability are subject to change without notice.

1 Newly developed ink (released in January 2024) is used for 10 colors. Matte Black uses the same ink as imagePROGRAF GP-4000/2000 (released in September 2021).

2 Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool. An environmental assessment system established by GEC (the Green Electronics Council), American NPO, for the purpose of developing and promoting the market for environmentally friendly products.

