MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Table Trac, Inc . (OTCQX: TBTC) today announced it will deliver its CasinoTrac casino management system (“CMS”) and its advanced operations and bonusing suite, SlotSUITE, to the Apache Nugget Corporation, a wholly owned business enterprise of the Jicarilla Apache Nation. Apache Nugget will implement this technology into all of its casino and resort operations, starting with its casino reopening near Cuba, N.M., on February 14.

“We’ve chosen CasinoTrac and SlotSUITE because they’re the leading technologies driving efficient operations and great player experiences across the casino industry,” said Tony J. Amormino, CEO of Apache Nugget. “We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Chad and his team.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Apache Nugget Corporation to bring our cutting-edge CasinoTrac CMS with SlotSUITE to their leading-edge gaming facilities,” said Chad Hoehne, president and CEO of Table Trac, Inc. “It Is our commitment to deliver unparalleled technology and customer experiences, ensuring that Apache Nugget Corporation’s patrons enjoy the highest levels of excitement while the management team operates in a secure system that Is unified for convenience and proven secure under fire.”

Apache Nugget has agreed to deploy CasinoTrac CMS across all planned gaming facilities. Its guests will enjoy the advanced technology and customer experience enabled by the PlayerLINQ network and end-to-end, best-of-breed security and unification that CasinoTrac sites have enjoyed for nearly 30 years.

Additionally, CasinoTrac’s powerful promotions engine – enhanced by SlotSUITE & SelfPAY – will drive next-generation benefits for the Apache Nugget Corporation, like helping automate marketing efforts, drastically reducing jackpot payout times, supporting increasing play velocity, and helping to reach un-carded hot players.

About Apache Nugget Corporation

Apache Nugget Corporation offers luxury hospitality and entertainment experiences across northern New Mexico. The company is owned by the Jicarilla Apache Nation; we honor the tribe in all we do, and its core values of family and belonging are at the center of our operations. For more information, visit www.apachenuggetcasino.com.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. develops, sells and leases information and management systems and provides technical support to casinos. The open architecture of CasinoTrac is designed to provide operators with a secure, scalable and flexible system that interconnects and operates with most third-party software and hardware. Key products and services include modules that drive player tracking programs, kiosk promotions and vault and cage controls. The Company’s systems are designed to meet strict auditing, accounting and regulatory requirements applicable to the gaming industry. Additionally, the Company has developed a patented, real-time system that automates and monitors the operations of casino gaming tables.

The Company’s suite of management systems and kiosks are installed with ongoing support and maintenance contracts with 115 casino owner-operators in 300 casinos worldwide. The Company continues to increase its market share by expanding its product offerings to include new system features and ancillary products. More information is available at https://www.CasinoTrac.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.