FORT MILL, S.C., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK – NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced their attendance at the 13th International Symposium on Left Atrial Appendage (ISLAA). ISLAA will take place on February 7th and 8th, 2025 in Austin, Texas.

The ISLAA meeting is a multi-specialty cardiovascular educational symposium on the frontier science of left atrial appendage (LAA). Over two days, course directors and leading physicians from The Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, Los Robles Medical Center, Mayo Clinic and Mt. Sinai will manage the program and content.

In addition, the ISLAA meeting provides a unique opportunity for hands-on demonstrations and product education for electrophysiology fellows. Catheter Precision will be participating in these sessions to provide fellows an opportunity to try LockeT, ask questions and learn more about the products benefits, which include cost reduction for the hospital and same day hospital discharge.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, said, “ISLAA is a unique meeting because it is a small group of physicians that perform a niche procedure. These left atrial appendage procedures require the use of a large-bore catheter, meaning that the access site is large. Closing these larger wounds can be difficult, but LockeT provides a safe and effective option for closing these large access sites after LAA procedures.”

About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

