Shanghai, China, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

[New York, NY] — EFE Glasses proudly presents the “Cheer, Chic, and a Christmas to Remember Event.” This Christmas, enjoy exclusive discounts: $5 off orders over $60, $20 off orders over $90, and $50 off orders over $150 using the code XMAS. Explore a wide range of stylish and durable eyewear crafted to help you “To See the Better Me.” EFE aims to make this Christmas season one you will never forget with seasonal fashion, exclusive offers, and community spirit.

The holiday season is a time to celebrate, meet with family, and recall special memories. EFE Glasses believes your glasses have to be something that reflects your sparkle and glamour during the holiday season when you have holiday meals and casual parties. EFE Glasses offers a curated collection of stylish eyewear to help you shine throughout the festive season.

This Christmas, EFE Glasses celebrates with special discounts on orders over $60 using the XMAS code. From thoughtful gifts to personal style updates, EFE holiday sales make enhancing your eyewear collection affordable and stylish. Don’t miss out on special offers and discounts designed to make your festive look more accessible than ever.

Discover the holiday-inspired EFE eyewear collection, including:

Geometric Black Eyeglasses : Modern interpretation of traditional eyewear; these frames accentuate any holiday attire.

Cat-eye Tortoiseshell/Red Eyeglasses : Trendy frames ideal for the season are cat-eye tortoiseshell/red eyeglasses, which mix festive red tones with a tortoiseshell design.

Cat-eye Green Eyeglasses : Radiating holiday cheer, these frames are the best festive accessory available.

Each piece is crafted from high-quality materials to ensure style, comfort, and durability.

Join the EFE Christmas Event to refresh your style with fashionable eyewear, exclusive discounts, and free shipping. Find stylish glasses that are both practical and smart gifts for your family this holiday season.

From the comfort of your home, EFE’s online buying experience—which features a Virtual Try-On tool—makes choosing the ideal eyewear simple.

Make the most of the event and avoid the holiday rush by:

Looking ahead through EFE festive selections.

Try several looks to see which one suits you.

Inviting loved ones to celebrate the season and make purchases.

With exclusive deals, festive collections, and a sense of community, the EFE Christmas Event 2024 offers something special for everyone. EFE has everything you need, whether you’re refreshing your style, searching for the perfect gift, or completing your holiday ensemble with the finishing touch.

Visit EFE’s Christmas Event Page today to explore the EFE festive collection and take advantage of these limited-time offers. Let us make this Christmas season a fashionable and happy celebration shared by all! Celebrate the joy of giving by finding the perfect pair of glasses for yourself or your loved ones.

About EFE Glasses

Founded in the 1960s by the VanBasten siblings, EFE Glasses embodies the elegance and innovation of Dutch design. From its origins in Amsterdam to its global reach today, EFE combines timeless style with modern functionality.

CONTACT: EFE Glasses ec12@efeglasses.com