CentralReach recognized as a top company for the 3rd consecutive year, ranking 3rd overall on the healthcare list

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today announced it has been named to Real Leader’s 2025 Top Impact Companies list. Named to the list for the third consecutive year, CentralReach was named 3rd among companies featured on the Top Healthcare Companies list. Inclusion on this year’s list highlights CentralReach’s impact on the autism and IDD care space.

“I am honored to see CentralReach recognized among this list of amazing companies making impactful changes in their industries and communities, as well as to the world at large,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “Our commitment to improving the lives of individuals with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as the lives of their families, caregivers, and clinicians, is the heart of everything we do here at CentralReach. We are thrilled to be recognized again by Real Leaders, and are excited to continue making an impact on the industry for years to come.”

Now in its seventh year, the Real Leaders awards program highlights privately-owned businesses making exceptional contributions to society and the planet. Winners of this year’s program were selected from over 300 applications based on an assessment of their growth, revenue, and six pillars of I.M.P.A.C.T.: Intention, Model, People, Accountability, Collaboration, and Transformation.

“It seems like every company is calling themselves an impact company these days,” said Kevin Edwards, President of Real Leaders. “We wanted to spotlight businesses that are genuinely dedicated to making a difference. By incorporating CEO interviews and community-driven impact evaluations, we ensured that only the most deserving organizations made the list. The top-scoring finalists in each category will share their best practices at Real Leaders UNITE 2025, inspiring better leaders for a better world.”

A special “Real Leaders UNITE” awards celebration will be held in San Diego on February 3-4, 2025 to honor the winners, connect their CEOs, and inspire better leadership.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) – and those who serve them – unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 185,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Real Leaders

Real Leaders is the fastest-growing community for impact leaders backed by a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized and advocated that businesses take more responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is an independently owned certified B Corporation and member of the UN Global Compact. Our mission is to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world.

CONTACT: CentralReach pr@centralreach.com