CEO of Balance7™, Dr. Ahmad Nooristani
Los Angeles , Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CEO of Balance7 Dr. Nooristani Announces New Blog: Can Ice Help with Weight Loss.
According to CDC, US obesity prevalence increased from 30.5% to 41.9%. In the last decade, the prevalence of severe obesity increased from 4.7% to 9.2%. Over the last 10 years, many different weight loss programs have come and gone. Those who are desperate to lose weight will try anything that is famous and trendy in hopes of losing weight and getting fit. One of the new trends is eating ice. For more imformation on Ice and Weight Loss visit: https://www.balance7.com/can-ice-help-with-weight-loss
Attachment
- CEO of Balance7™, Dr. Ahmad Nooristani
CONTACT: Balance7 Holly Davidson 323 513 4804
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. Announces Closing of $13.0 Million Public Offering - February 21, 2023
- Propelled by recent growth, FP Transitions hits a valuation milestone and invests in its own expertise. - February 21, 2023
- Meriwest Credit Union Announces Lisa Pesta as New CEO - February 21, 2023