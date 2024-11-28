TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”), announces that the Company has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 (“Q3 2024 and Nine Months in 2024” respectively).