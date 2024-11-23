In a notable shift in speculative activity, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has reported a significant decrease in the Japanese yen’s (JPY) net positions. The latest figures, updated on November 22, 2024, reveal that speculative net positions for the yen have narrowed to -46.9K. This marks a considerable improvement from the previous indicator, which had stalled at -64.9K.The decrease in net short positions could be indicative of changing investor sentiment towards the yen, potentially spurred by economic developments or shifts in market perceptions. As traders adjust their positions, the trend may reflect increased optimism or reduced pessimism regarding the currency’s future performance.This shift in speculative positions is an important indicator for currency markets and could influence future trading and investment strategies. Market observers will be keenly watching for further developments as more data becomes available and as global economic conditions evolve.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com