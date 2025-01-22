Team Returns to Over-the-Air Television for the First Time Since 2007-08 Season

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Charlotte Hornets, Gray Media, Capitol Broadcasting and FanDuel Sports Southeast are partnering to simulcast five games this season that will be distributed in various markets throughout North Carolina and South Carolina via the Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network and other Gray affiliates. Capitol Broadcasting Company will distribute the games in the Raleigh, NC market. This agreement marks the first time Hornets basketball has aired on local, free over-the-air television since the 2007-08 NBA season and will provide fans with more ways than ever to watch Hornets basketball.

The five-game over-the-air television schedule is the same schedule originally announced last week that will be distributed in the Charlotte market by WSOC-TV Channel 9 and TV 64. The schedule is below:

Date Opponent Time Jan. 27 Los Angeles Lakers 7 pm Jan. 31 Los Angeles Clippers 7 pm Feb. 5 Milwaukee Bucks 7 pm Feb. 27 at Dallas Mavericks 8:30 pm March 3 Golden State Warriors 7 pm

“We’re excited to partner with Gray Media’s Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network to make our FanDuel Sports Southeast broadcasts available to a wider audience across the Carolinas,” said Hornets President of Business Operations Shelly Cayette-Weston. “As an organization, we remain committed to growing our fanbase, extending the reach of our TV audience and making our broadcasts more accessible to all.”

“We are thrilled to bring the Charlotte Hornets to over-the air viewers throughout the Carolinas,” said Sandy Breland, Chief Operating Officer of Gray. “Gray and the Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network are committed to providing viewers the live sports that they want.”

The list of all the markets and stations that will simulcast the five Hornets games follows. In addition to the local over-the-air stations, all five games will also be available on FanDuel Sports Southeast.

Market Station/Network Channel(s) Columbia Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network WIS 10.4 & WTES 16.2 Charleston*** Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network WZCH 35.3*** Greenville-New Bern MyNet WITN 7.2 Greenville-Spartanburg Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network WHNS 21.2^^^ Asheville-Anderson^^^ Myrtle Beach Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network WMBF 32.3 Raleigh+++ MeTV WRAZ 50.2+++ Wilmington Bounce WECT 6.2

*** Jan. 27 game vs. Los Angeles Lakers on WCSC 5.2 (Bounce)

^^^ Jan. 27 game vs. Los Angeles Lakers on WHNS 21.6 (365)

+++Owned by Capitol Broadcasting Company; will broadcast all games except Jan. 31 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers

Gray Media will simulcast FanDuel Sports Southeast’s production of the games. The Hornets broadcast team consists of play-by-play announcer Eric Collins, analyst and Hornets legend Dell Curry and host/sideline reporter Shannon Spake. These games are made available for local, over-the-air distribution as part of the NBA’s agreement with Main Street Sports Group (previously Diamond Sports Group), the owner of FanDuel Sports Southeast.

About Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Hornets Sports & Entertainment owns the Charlotte Hornets and the Greensboro Swarm (NBA G League) and operates Spectrum Center, the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas. The first major professional sports franchise in the Carolinas, the Charlotte Hornets celebrated the 35th Anniversary of their inaugural season during the 2023-24 NBA campaign. HSE creates spectacular fun and memories that marvel for the more than 1.2 million people who visit Spectrum Center annually, and positively impacts the Carolinas through community programming and the Charlotte Hornets Foundation. For more information, please visit hornets.com , gsoswarm.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com .

About Gray Media

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN), is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .

About FanDuel Sports Network South / Southeast

FanDuel Sports Network South and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast – two Main Street Sports Group-owned regional sports networks – are the local TV and streaming homes Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies and Nashville Predators. Together, FanDuel Sports Network South and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast present more live, local sports programming than any other networks in the region, serving fans in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. For more information and content, visit www.fanduelsportsnetwork.com.

-hornets.com-

For More Information Contact:

Mike Cristaldi, mcristaldi@hornets.com

Brian Travis, btravis@hornets.com

McKayla Hernandez, mhernandez@hornets.com

Jack Brandsgard, jbrandsgard@hornets.com

Gray Contact:

Robby Thomas, WIS Vice President & General Manager, robby.thomas@graymedia.com