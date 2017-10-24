10/20 #USDCHF m5 GSI with 68 matching events: Up to 0.9844 at 68% Down to 0.9815 .. 10/20 #USDCHF: SSI of 2.99 shows 75% positions are long–contrarian signal for pric.. 10/20 #USDCHF: SSI of 3.07 shows 75% positions are long–contrarian signal for pric..
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- 10/22 Watchlist: Make or Break for USD/CHF! - October 24, 2017
- USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Fibonacci Resistance at Four-Month Highs https://t.co/ThbaF9x0kT $USDCHF - October 24, 2017
- EUR/CHF: Caution is in order – Natixis - October 24, 2017