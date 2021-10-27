The City Council is requesting a credit of 638,000 CHF including the purchase of an additional 88 electric bicycles.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- 28 new bike sharing posts coming soon - October 27, 2021
- ArtXX AG increases share capital to service option program – scope for expansion is extended by further increased credit lines - October 27, 2021
- Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: Information about the planned capital increase - October 27, 2021