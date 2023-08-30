More than 3,500 rental homes will be built and funded through the latest round of funding with the Building BC: Community Housing Fund (CHF). “We are in a housing crisis, and this new round of CHF …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- 3,500 ‘affordable’ rental homes on the way, B.C. asking for proposals - August 30, 2023
- Has the USD/CHF bull wave peaked? [Video] - August 30, 2023
- British Pound Outlook Bearish After PMI Data, Sell Sterling To Franc Rate At 1.1137 - August 30, 2023