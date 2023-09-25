Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart isn’t able to effectively pump blood to the body, leading to symptoms like shortness of breath, swelling, and fatigue. Within this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- 4 Stages of Congestive Heart Failure: What Each Stage Means - September 25, 2023
- Dow Jones edged up 43 points as new week on Wall Street begins - September 25, 2023
- USD/CHF taps into 0.9130 in Monday trading - September 25, 2023