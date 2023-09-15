A high pulse with low blood pressure (BP) can happen after standing up or due to a medical condition—like congestive heart failure. Low blood pressure—also called hypotension—may not be a medical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- 7 Causes of High Pulse and Low Blood Pressure - September 15, 2023
- Caring for Dad Cost This 60-Year-Old Her Job - September 15, 2023
- Coventry is safe but officers have to prioritise crimes, top cop says - September 15, 2023