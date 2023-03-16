“I mean, your father said ‘No!’” I could visualize the surgeon’s wide eyes. My dad was 85 years old with advanced congestive heart failure and severe lung disease. He had fallen two days before and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- A Good Death: A Father, a Daughter, an End-of-Life Decision - March 16, 2023
- Depression and Congestive Heart Failure - March 16, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls and bears clashed around 0.9280/90 on sideways trading - March 16, 2023