Ann Ramirez Dudas was 48 when she was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. She would need a new heart, but first, surgeons removed a brain tumor.
- A woman dismissed her exhaustion as anxiety, asthma, and menopause. She actually needed a heart transplant and brain surgery. - February 26, 2023
