Barclays set a CHF 25 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Other equities research …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 25 Price Target at Barclays - February 9, 2021
- USD/CHF: Strength to extend, key resistance seen at 0.9079/95 – Credit Suisse - February 8, 2021
- USD/CHF moves back above 0.9900 mark, fresh session tops - February 8, 2021