ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 27 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 27 target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
