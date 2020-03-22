ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 18.50 price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 18.50 by Royal Bank of Canada - March 22, 2020
- ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 23 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts - March 21, 2020
- Barclays Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 70 Price Target - March 20, 2020