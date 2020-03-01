ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 22 price objective from Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 22 by Deutsche Bank - March 1, 2020
- ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 22.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts - March 1, 2020
- Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 54 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets - February 29, 2020