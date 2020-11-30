Achiko AG enters into a convertible note of up to CHF 2m with Negma Group. Zurich, 30 November 2020 – Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) (“the Company”) has entered into a ne …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Achiko AG enters into a convertible note of up to CHF 2m with Negma Group - November 30, 2020
- USD/CHF eases from tops, still in the green around 0.9065-70 region - November 29, 2020
- Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, NZD/CHF Eye Key Levels - November 28, 2020