Achiko AG Secures CHF 1.25 million Financing with Strategic Investors Buranto AG and Negma Group

LR – Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”) announces the completion of a CHF 1.25 million financing with strategic investors Buranto AG and Negma Group.
