PRESS RELEASE Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: GAM Holding AG notes that Newgame SA proposes to purchase up to 17.5% of the share capital of GAM GAM …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Ad hoc announcement: GAM Holding AG notes that Newgame SA proposes to purchase up to 17.5% of the share capital of GAM - July 18, 2023
- GAM investors aim to scupper Liontrust takeover bid with rival offer - July 18, 2023
- DKSH Maintains Track Record of Growth, Margin Expansion, and Strong Cash Conversion in H1 2023 - July 18, 2023