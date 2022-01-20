Annual Results/Preliminary Results 20-Jan-2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. . The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Advance information on the 2021 annual result - January 20, 2022
- Zur Rose Group: steady growth in a volatile market environment - January 20, 2022
- EQS-Adhoc: Comet Group ends 2021 with strong performance - January 20, 2022