Development of Sales Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. * * *Press releaseFribourg, 12 May 2020AEVIS VICTOR …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- AEVIS VICTORIA SA: consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2020 reach CHF 194.8 million, up 9.9% due to acquisitions - May 12, 2020
- CHF Solutions EPS beats by $0.41, beats on revenue - May 12, 2020
- CHF Solutions (CHFS) CEO, John Erb on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript - May 12, 2020