CET/CESTRelease of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LRThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LRFribourg, 30 August …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Swiss Medical Network becomes majority shareholder of Hôpital du Jura bernois SA - August 30, 2021
- Mathura Reports 29 Cases of Scrub Typhus, UP Sounds High Alert | All You Need to Know - August 30, 2021
- USD/CHF recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs above mid-0.9100s - August 30, 2021