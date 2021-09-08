Afghanistan: Switzerland increases its humanitarian aid on the ground

At its meeting of 8 September 2021, the Federal Council decided to step up its humanitarian engagement in Afghanistan. It approved an additional contribution of CHF 33 million to bolster aid on the …
