Its contribution to the retention of sodium in patients with congestive heart failure, cirrhosis, and the nephrotic syndrome has also been established. 1-3 The perception of its pathophysiologic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Aldosterone in Congestive Heart Failure - June 16, 2023
- Relief Therapeutics announces CHF 5M private placement - June 16, 2023
- USD/CHF looks set for a bumpy ride below 0.8900 as SNB policy comes into picture - June 16, 2023