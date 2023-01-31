Amber Carr, the sister of Atatiana Jefferson, the Fort Worth woman shot and killed in her home by a police officer, has died at age 33.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Amber Carr, Sister of Atatiana Jefferson, Dies at 33 ‘Surrounded by Family,’ Attorney Says - January 30, 2023
- Amber Carr, sister of Atatiana Jefferson, dies after congestive heart failure diagnosis - January 30, 2023
- Gurit reports net sales of CHF 499.5 million for the calendar year 2022 - January 30, 2023