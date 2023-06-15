(CHF. 2001;7:319-324) ©2001 CHF, Inc.Noninvasive, intermittent blood pressure monitoring, otherwise known as ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM), was first developed more than 30 years ago.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring: Technique and Application in the Study of Cardiac Dysfunction and Congestive Heart Failure - June 14, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Plunges below 0.9000 ahead of the Fed decision - June 14, 2023
- Poland’s banks brace for EU top court’s ruling on Swiss franc mortgages - June 14, 2023