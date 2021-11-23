In 2019, the average household disposable income in Switzerland was CHF 6609 per month. A large part of this amount was used for the consumption of goods and services, namely CHF 4985. Households …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Around 12% of the household budget went on taxes in 2019 - November 23, 2021
- EQS-News: Implenia wins contract to build five buildings in ‘Central Malley’ - November 23, 2021
- USD/CHF holds steady as Fed and SNB divergence widens - November 22, 2021