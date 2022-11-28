The cultural sector shrank in 2020, the first year of the pandemic: there was a decrease of 1.3% in the number of cultural enterprises, 3.0% in the number of jobs and 5.9% in gross value added.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Around CHF 1.1 billion for COVID-19 support measures in the cultural sector in 2020 - November 28, 2022
- USD/CHF aims to regain 0.9500 amid downbeat risk profile, Swiss GDP eyed - November 28, 2022
- Mass shooting victims demand centralized victim fund - November 27, 2022