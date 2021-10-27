ArtXX AG increases share capital to service option program – scope for expansion is extended by further increased credit lines

ArtXX AG, the e-commerce subsidiary of Weng Fine Art AG (WFA) based in Zug, Switzerland, will increase its share capital from CHF 3.6 million to CHF 3.72 million in November 2021. The 100,000 new …
