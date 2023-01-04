Amber Carr, one of Atatiana Jefferson’s sisters, has been diagnosed with congestive heart failure, according to the Carr family’s attorney. Amber Carr has had health issues for some time, and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Atatiana Jefferson’s sister told she has only ‘a few days left to live,’ family attorney says - January 4, 2023
- Atatiana Jefferson’s sister told she has ‘a few days left to live,’ family attorney says - January 4, 2023
- S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Range Through FOMC Minutes, NFP on Deck - January 4, 2023