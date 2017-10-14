Chillers Market Worth 11.33 Billion USD by 2022.PUNE, India, October 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — The report “Chillers Market by Type (Screw, Scroll, Centrifugal, Absorption, Reciprocating), End-use industry (Plastic, Chemical & Chillers Market Worth 11.33 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Atmospheric Chemistry of E- and Z-CF3CH=CHF (HFO-1234ze): OH Reaction Kinetics as a Function of Temperature and UV and IR Absorption Cross Sections - October 14, 2017
- USD/CHF Bears Strike Back - October 13, 2017
- CHF Solutions pulls trigger on 1-for-20 reverse stock split - October 13, 2017