Currently we are @ 0.7504 in a 4th wave correction. We are looking to complete a move to the square up @ 0.7582. From there we are looking for a 5th wave to start down to the 0.7400 and beyond. While the ATR is currently low- it has a tendency to explode …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- AUD/CHF: Correction - December 6, 2017
- USD/CHF reapproaches 0.99 post-US data - December 6, 2017
- EUR: S/T Dips Into Will Likely Be Bought; CHF: A Sell Vs EUR & GBP – Citi - December 6, 2017