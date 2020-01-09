AUD/CHF – Potential Short-Term False Break & Solid Bullish Reaction At Mid-Term Support

EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 after German industrial output beat expectations. The market mood is upbeat amid the Mid-East calm and the greenback is gaining ground. Fed officials are speaking during …
