AUD/CHF remains on course for a breakout to the upside. An extension of the daily breakout opens prospects of mid 0.67 area. The bulls are looking for an extension of the bull tre …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- AUD/CHF Price Analysis: Bullish conditions persist for buy setup - September 20, 2020
- Swiss Franc (CHF) to Cyprus Pound (CYP) exchange rate history - September 20, 2020
- USD/CHF sits near session tops, around 0.9100 mark - September 18, 2020