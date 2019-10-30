The Australian Dollar, the top Chinese Yuan proxy currency, posted a strong advance since the trade truce was announced, but bullish momentum in the AUD/CHF is currently being depleted inside its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- AUD/CHF: Resistance Zone Depleting Bullish Momentum - October 30, 2019
- USD/CHF Intraday: Key resistance at 0.9950 - October 30, 2019
- BRIEF-Carlo Gavazzi H1 Group Revenue At Around CHF 75.8 Mln - October 30, 2019