EUR/USD takes the bids to 1.1050 during early Friday. The pair formed an ‘inverted hammer” candle while following the daily chart, which in turn favors the upside towards 1.1110/13 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- AUD/CHF technical analysis: Bears looking for a run to a 50% mean reversion - September 20, 2019
- EUR/CHF risk reversals hit highest since May on call demand - September 20, 2019
- EUR/CHF Trims 60% Weekly Gains as SNB Keeps Rates Unchanged - September 19, 2019