If this is to be Audemars Piguet chief executive François-Henry Bennahmias’ final full year in charge, he will leave the business in rude health.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Audemars Piguet might pip Patek Philippe to top five spot as sales hit CHF 1.6 billion - January 26, 2022
- USD/CHF jumps back to two-week high set on Tuesday, around 0.9200 mark ahead of FOMC - January 26, 2022
- DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences raises CHF 5.0 million through capital increase - January 26, 2022