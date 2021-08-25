AXIORY LOWERS LEVERAGE TO PROTECT CLIENTS FROM POTENTIAL VOLATILITY AROUND THE SWISS FRANC

Leading Forex and CFDs broker, Axiory Global, has lowered its leverage to 1:20 on all its Swiss franc (CHF) currency pairs prompted by uncertainty around the Swiss franc (CHF).
