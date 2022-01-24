Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. A number of other research analysts have also weighed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Barclays Increases Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 98 - January 24, 2022
- Issue planned for the Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial - January 24, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Corrective pullback eyes 0.9150 but bears keep reins - January 23, 2022