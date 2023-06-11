Aims: Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs have been associated with increased risk of congestive heart failure (CHF). We aimed to assess the impact of treatment with etoricoxib or diclofenac on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Baseline Factors Associated With Congestive Heart Failure in Patients Receiving Etoricoxib or Diclofenac: Multivariate Analysis of the MEDAL Program - June 11, 2023
- Swiss Franc to British Pound Spot Exchange Rates for 2023 - June 11, 2023
- USD/CHF hangs near multi-week low, below 0.9000 as USD struggles to gain traction - June 10, 2023